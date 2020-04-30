Donald (Don) Ray Beatty (74), of Woodstock, Virginia passed away April 26, 2020 at Dutch Haven Assisted Living Facility in Maurertown, Virginia. He was born June 9, 1945 in Baltimore, Maryland.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Carl Beatty and Mildred Mahaney Beatty, and a brother, William (Bill) Carl Beatty, Jr., nephew, Todd Beatty, and niece Kimberly Marquis.
Surviving are his brothers, Gary L. Beatty of Harrisonburg, VA, Larry D. Beatty and wife Barbara Beatty of Fairfax, and sister-in-law, Kay Pugh Beatty of Hagerstown, Maryland.
Also surviving are his nephews: Sean Beatty of Seattle, Washington, Brock Beatty of Richmond, VA., Travis Beatty of Wilmington, NC. Jeffery Beatty and wife Betsey of Hagerstown, MD, Michael Beatty of Falling Waters, WV, and niece LeeAnne Smith of Harrisonburg, VA.
Don was 1965 graduate of John Mosby Academy and 1974 graduate of James Madison University. He was a veteran of the US Navy having served in the Vietnam War as a Corpsman during Feb-1966 and Dec-1969. He was proud of his service and wore his Vietnam Veteran's hat wherever he went. He received the Navy Achievement Medal in November 1969.
He enjoyed spending time at the American Legion Hall in Woodstock and was always going out of his way to greet fellow veterans.
The Rev. Robert Hoskins, Don's neighbor, will conduct a private graveside service at Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to be made to the Woodstock Rescue Squad for transporting Don to the hospital many times.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral home, Woodstock.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 30, 2020