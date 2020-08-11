Donald Ray Smith, 85 of New Market passed away Sunday afternoon, August 9, 2020 at his residence.
He was born May 23, 1935 in New Market, VA and was the son of the late Russell and Myrtie Olinger Smith.
Don retired after 35 years as a USDA inspector. After retiring, you could find Don at the Quicksburg Post Office, where he worked for several more years.
He enjoyed his garden, but he most enjoyed his grandchildren. Don never missed a game or attending a school function.
He is survivied by three sons; Steven R. Smith and companion, Wanda, Terry W. Smith and finace, Tammy and Russell B. Smith and wife, Heidi; one brother, Kenny Smith; grandchildren, Brett and Cody Smith, Ashley Foster, Jessica Swank, Joey Pryce, Linsey Smith and Caleb Gollady and great grandchildren, Audrina, Richard, Makayle, Harper, Avery, Isaac and Wylden. Also surviving is special nephew, Randy Stalbird.
Don was predeceased by his wife, Nina Irwin Smith and sister, Hazel Gladson.
A private graveside service will be held at Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock at a later date.
Cremation arrangements by Dellinger Funeral Home/Theis Chapel in New Market.
