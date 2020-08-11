1/
Donald Ray Smith
1935 - 2020
Donald Ray Smith, 85 of New Market passed away Sunday afternoon, August 9, 2020 at his residence.

He was born May 23, 1935 in New Market, VA and was the son of the late Russell and Myrtie Olinger Smith.

Don retired after 35 years as a USDA inspector. After retiring, you could find Don at the Quicksburg Post Office, where he worked for several more years.

He enjoyed his garden, but he most enjoyed his grandchildren. Don never missed a game or attending a school function.

He is survivied by three sons; Steven R. Smith and companion, Wanda, Terry W. Smith and finace, Tammy and Russell B. Smith and wife, Heidi; one brother, Kenny Smith; grandchildren, Brett and Cody Smith, Ashley Foster, Jessica Swank, Joey Pryce, Linsey Smith and Caleb Gollady and great grandchildren, Audrina, Richard, Makayle, Harper, Avery, Isaac and Wylden. Also surviving is special nephew, Randy Stalbird.

Don was predeceased by his wife, Nina Irwin Smith and sister, Hazel Gladson.

A private graveside service will be held at Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock at a later date.

Cremation arrangements by Dellinger Funeral Home/Theis Chapel in New Market.

Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Theis Funeral Home
9377 North Congress Street
New Market, VA 22844
540-740-3312
