

Donald Steele Hall, age 68, of Woodstock, Virginia passed away July 14, 2020 after a devastating illness following an unexpected stroke that occurred on April 10, 2020.



Donald was born August 25, 1951 in Washington, DC, the first born child of Ovie S. and Mary A. Hall.



He was a member of the Central High Class of 1969 and retired from Aileen, Inc. after 20 plus years of service. During his later years he was the loyal caregiver for his mother Mary.



Donald was a member of St. Luke Brethren Church and was a wealth of knowledge on many topics including movies and music, particularly obscure rock and roll. He was a humble, kind and generous soul that never had a negative word to say about anyone and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Surviving Donald are his mother, Mary Hall and brother, Michael Hall and wife, Alyce. In addition he is survived by his lifelong friend, Anthony Ryman, and cousins, Carroll McDonald (Connie), Norma Cubbage, Dennis Shillingburg (Stephanie), Frank Shillingburg, Jr. and Dean Shillingburg (Robin).



Due to Covid 19 concerns a memorial service will be held at a later date.



The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Pastor Freddy Helsley, Anthony Ryman, David Hunt, Dorothy Smoot and the many caring family and friends for their special support. In addition the family wishes to thank Valley Health, Innova Fairfax and Blue Ridge Hospice.



The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork Street Winchester, Virginia 22601.

