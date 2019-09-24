Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Aileen (Cunningham) Hodson. View Sign Service Information Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Funeral service 4:30 PM Strasburg High School's New Gymnasium Send Flowers Obituary



Donna Aileen Cunningham Hodson, departed this Earthly Life September 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family following a courageous battle against Alzheimer's disease.



A funeral service for Donna will be conducted at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Strasburg High School's New Gymnasium. She will be laid to rest at Round Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Toms Brook.



The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.



Donna was born May 14, 1943, in Warren County, VA. The daughter of the late Bernal Louis and Aileen Vernon Sours Cunningham. She was the second of three children born to Bernal and Aileen. Her older sister, Sandra Delores, died in infancy prior to Donna's birth.



On August 8, 1964, Donna married John Dale Hodson, Sr. with whom she spent a happy 55 years of loving marriage. Their love gave them three children, 8 grand-children, and 4 great grand-children. They have left a legacy of love and commitment to God and Family that is incomparable and almost unheard of in this day and age.



Donna was a woman with many roles from taking care of her family and serving Shenandoah County Public Schools from 1976-2005 as a bookkeeper/secretary at Stonewall High School, Triplett Tech Vocational School, and Strasburg High School. Donna was a faithful supporter of Strasburg High School and earned her Lifetime Pass to Strasburg Athletics. She was often recognized for her outstanding contributions to academic excellence at Strasburg High School. Donna was a member of Round Hill Church of the Brethren in Toms Brook since 1978. In Donna's last few days, she spoke of her faith. Alzheimer's took many memories from her, but the family is assured that she is at peace and all of her health and memories are restored.



The family would like to thank Diane Cooley Lutz, Wanda Rexrode, and Carole Kreuzberg from First Choice Home Health and Hospice of Harrisonburg, Virginia for their care and devotion to Donna and the family. The family sends gratitude to Peter Lawrence and the nurses of Right at Home. A special appreciation to private caregivers: Tersea Downey, Sherry Shillingburg, Carlen Mooney, Pamela Ray, and Summer Abruzere. The family has been comforted by the support and prayers from this outstanding community.



Surviving Donna is her husband, John Dale Hodson, Sr.; Donna and John's firstborn, Cary Gale Hodson Sigler and her husband Robert Sigler. Cary and Robert's children Rebecca Sigler, Julia Sigler, and Yorielys Cadiz Diaz "JoJo." Their second-born, Jan Montgomery Hodson Bane and her husband Peter Bane. Jan and Pete's daughter Alyssa Bane Owens, her husband Shawn Owens and their son Hudson Owens. Jan and Pete's son Ryan Bane (serving in the US Marines), his wife Kayla Corathers Bane, and their children Laken and Baylor; their third child, John D. "Jody" Hodson Jr., his wife Denise Jane Runion-Hodson, children Britanee Hodson Jett, her husband Jeffery Jett II, and their son Conley; Bradlee John Hodson and his wife Jymi Rudolph Hodson, and daughter Baylee Louise Hodson. Donna's younger sister, Julia Gayle "AJ" Cunningham Neff, of North Myrtle Beach, SC, survives along with her husband Richard "GUR" Neff, and sons Eric and Kurt.



Forever a Ram,

Donna C. Hodson & Family



Pallbearers will be Matt Hiserman, Jeff Smoot, Mark Pearson, Larry Baker, Chris Heishman, Mark Heishman.



Honorary pallbearers will be Glen Proctor and Milson French.



The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to First Choice Home Health & Hospice, 1819 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or the .



