Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna C. (Cook) Horan. View Sign Service Information Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Send Flowers Obituary



Donna Cook Horan, 63, of Strasburg died Tuesday at her home.



A private burial will take place in Riverview Cemetery, Strasburg. A memorial service will be held later.



Donna Lynn Cook was born July 27, 1956, in Harrisonburg, daughter of the late Don Reid and Linda Dillard Cook. She graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1974 and from Massanutten Vo-Tech in Harrisonburg in 1978 as a licensed practical nurse.

She earned an associate degree in nursing with highest honors from Shenandoah College in 1984 and a bachelor's degree in nursing with highest honors from Old Dominion University in 1997.



As Donna Stover she was a registered nurse in the emergency room at Shenandoah County Memorial Hospital from June 1979 till September 1988 and then the nurse in the Shenandoah County jail until March 1997. She then joined Northwestern Community Services in Woodstock. After leaving Northwestern in September 2014, she was a medical assistant at Valley Behavioral Health in Woodstock until retiring in February 2018.



She was the organist at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Strasburg for some 27 years.



Survivors include her husband, John F. Horan, Jr.; two daughters, Abby Lynn Stover Bischoff and Janna Leigh Stover Buhl, both of Strasburg; three brothers, Edward L. Cook, Sr. of Strasburg and Eldon Cook and Erick Cook, both of Harrisonburg; and six grandchildren.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 193 W. Washington St., Strasburg 22657 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, #405 Winchester 22601.



You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at



Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, is serving the family of Mrs. Horan. Donna Cook Horan, 63, of Strasburg died Tuesday at her home.A private burial will take place in Riverview Cemetery, Strasburg. A memorial service will be held later.Donna Lynn Cook was born July 27, 1956, in Harrisonburg, daughter of the late Don Reid and Linda Dillard Cook. She graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1974 and from Massanutten Vo-Tech in Harrisonburg in 1978 as a licensed practical nurse.She earned an associate degree in nursing with highest honors from Shenandoah College in 1984 and a bachelor's degree in nursing with highest honors from Old Dominion University in 1997.As Donna Stover she was a registered nurse in the emergency room at Shenandoah County Memorial Hospital from June 1979 till September 1988 and then the nurse in the Shenandoah County jail until March 1997. She then joined Northwestern Community Services in Woodstock. After leaving Northwestern in September 2014, she was a medical assistant at Valley Behavioral Health in Woodstock until retiring in February 2018.She was the organist at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Strasburg for some 27 years.Survivors include her husband, John F. Horan, Jr.; two daughters, Abby Lynn Stover Bischoff and Janna Leigh Stover Buhl, both of Strasburg; three brothers, Edward L. Cook, Sr. of Strasburg and Eldon Cook and Erick Cook, both of Harrisonburg; and six grandchildren.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 193 W. Washington St., Strasburg 22657 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, #405 Winchester 22601.You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, is serving the family of Mrs. Horan. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close