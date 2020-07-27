Donna June Brooks Law, age 82, a resident of Winchester, VA passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Law will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Elder Gary Utz officiating. The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Tuesday one hour prior to the service.
Survivors include her children, Don Law (Sandy) of Stephens City, VA, Terri Law Gardner (Jeffrey) of Kernersville, NC and Lori Law Sylvester (Terry) of Strasburg, VA; her grandchildren April Thompson, Jennifer White, Sara Stadler, Justin Gardner, Leanne Cox and Bradley Gardner; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild along with a brother Dale C. Brooks (Brenda) of St. Charles, MO.
Memorials may be made to the Happy Creek Primitive Baptist Church, 202 Church Street, Front Royal, VA 22660.
