Donna Marie Shanholtzer Baggarly, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in the comfort of her home.
Donna was born on December 12, 1941 in Augusta, West Virginia to the late George and Martha Shanholtzer. Donna was the youngest of 13 children, her siblings all preceded her in death.
Surviving Donna are her four children, Steve Lockhart (Gigi), Sherri Embrey (John), Stacy Lockhart, and Annette Janay (James); nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and her lifelong friend Elaine Williamson of Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to your local Humane Society.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 26, 2020.