Donnie Michael Cameron
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Donnie Michael Cameron, 69, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 2:06 p.m., Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home. He was born May 29, 1950 in Front Royal, Virginia to William "Peck" Rayburn and Ruth Loreen (Hurt) Cameron.

Donnie was a 1969 graduate of Northfield High School. He had worked, as a production worker, at Precision Products in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He attended the 7th Day Adventist Church. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, playing his piano, banjo, and guitar, bluegrass music, and was also a back yard mechanic.

He is survived by three children, Don (Shana Turpin) Cameron of Wabash, DonElla (Don) Hartman of Oxford, Indiana, and Mary "Jackie" (Sean) Lawson of Fort Wayn, three grandchildren, Nancy Coppock of Bear Lake, Indiana, Isabella Hartman of Oxford, and Charlotte Lawson of Fort Wayne, former wife Judy Cameron of Bear Lake, Indiana, brother, Ronnie (Chris) Cameron of Wabash, two sisters, Sue Campbell of Wabash, and Caren "Pat" Poole of O Brien, Florida, special nephew, Shannon (Debbie) Heinlen of Kokomo, Indiana, and several other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-son, Earl "Gene" Coppock, and his sister, Carmen May.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, with Pastor Tim Prater officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Lawns Cemetery, Wabash. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Preferred memorial is 7th Day Adventist Church.

The memorial guest book for Donnie may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Calling hours
01:00 PM
Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service - Manchester Avenue Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service - Manchester Avenue Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service - Manchester Avenue Chapel
1241 Manchester Avenue
Wabash, IN 46992
(260) 563-8879
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved