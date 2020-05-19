Donnie Michael Cameron, 69, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 2:06 p.m., Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home. He was born May 29, 1950 in Front Royal, Virginia to William "Peck" Rayburn and Ruth Loreen (Hurt) Cameron.
Donnie was a 1969 graduate of Northfield High School. He had worked, as a production worker, at Precision Products in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He attended the 7th Day Adventist Church. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, playing his piano, banjo, and guitar, bluegrass music, and was also a back yard mechanic.
He is survived by three children, Don (Shana Turpin) Cameron of Wabash, DonElla (Don) Hartman of Oxford, Indiana, and Mary "Jackie" (Sean) Lawson of Fort Wayn, three grandchildren, Nancy Coppock of Bear Lake, Indiana, Isabella Hartman of Oxford, and Charlotte Lawson of Fort Wayne, former wife Judy Cameron of Bear Lake, Indiana, brother, Ronnie (Chris) Cameron of Wabash, two sisters, Sue Campbell of Wabash, and Caren "Pat" Poole of O Brien, Florida, special nephew, Shannon (Debbie) Heinlen of Kokomo, Indiana, and several other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, step-son, Earl "Gene" Coppock, and his sister, Carmen May.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, with Pastor Tim Prater officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Lawns Cemetery, Wabash. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Preferred memorial is 7th Day Adventist Church.
The memorial guest book for Donnie may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 19, 2020.