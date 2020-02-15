Guest Book View Sign Service Information Theis Funeral Home 9377 North Congress Street New Market , VA 22844 (540)-740-3312 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wood's Chapel Independent Bible Church 58 Splinter Lane New Market , VA View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Wood's Chapel Independent Bible Church 58 Splinter Lane New Market , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Donnie Ray Bynaker, 61, of Mount Jackson passed away Wednesday morning, February 12, 2020, at the University of Virginia Med. Center.



He was born April 18, 1958 at the former Henkel Maternity Hospital in New Market and was a son of the late Raymond and Opal Coffman Bynaker.



Donnie was the owner/operator of Mountain View Guttering in New Market.



He was a well known resident of the area and was a member and former trustee of the New Market Fraternal Order of Eagles and a member of the Mount Jackson Moose Lodge. He was also an avid hunter and golfer.



He is survived by his wife, Bobbi Himelright Bynaker; two sons, Brian Bynaker and his wife, Naleena and Dustin Bynaker and his wife, Julie; a daughter, Amanda Bailey and her husband, Josh; two stepchildren, Amber Himelright and Amanda Himelright; four brothers, Roger Bynaker, Bruce Bynaker, Carroll Bynaker and Tim Bynaker; three grandchildren, Jizella Bynaker, Jocelyn Bynaker and Hadley Bailey and a fourth grandchild due later this year and five stepgrandchildren, Savannah Himelright, Caden Hosaflook, Teagen Beaune, Trinity Beaune and Xavier Beaune.



Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a funeral service 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Wood's Chapel Independent Bible Church, 58 Splinter Lane, New Market, VA. The interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Following the service everyone is invited to the Fraternal order of Eagles, 135 White Mill Rd., New Market for a time of sharing and refreshments.



Services performed under the direction of Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 15, 2020

