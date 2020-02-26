Doris Ann Pomeroy Cannon, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, in the Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Front Royal with the Rev. Christy McMillin-Goodwin officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Cannon was born June 11, 1931, in Warren County, Virginia, daughter of the late James E. Pomeroy, Sr. and Daisy Atkins Rosenberry. Mrs. Cannon was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Front Royal. She was married to the late James E. Cannon.
Surviving are a daughter Julia Comer Kriz of Arizona; one nephew James E. "Pete" Pomeroy, III and wife Jackie of Front Royal.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter Nancy Comer Winn; and one brother James E. Pomeroy, Jr.
Pallbearers will be men of the church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 26, 2020