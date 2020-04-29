Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris (Funkhouser) French. View Sign Service Information Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch 14116 S. Middle Rd. Edinburg , VA 22824 (540)-984-3700 Send Flowers Obituary



Doris Funkhouser French, widow of Millson Sheetz French, died peacefully at her home on April 27, 2020 in Woodstock, Virginia.



She was born July 23, 1925 to Oliver Edward Funkhouser and Bertie Ellen Hepner Funkhouser. She grew up in Orkney Springs, VA along with her sisters Mildred Kohlman and Shirley Baker, who have predeceased her. Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by her step-mother, Ida Funkhouser.



After graduating from Triplett High School in Mt. Jackson, VA, she lived and worked in Woodstock where she met her future husband Millson S. French. They married on November 26, 1947, spending the next 68 years together gardening, canning, making pies and preserves, farming, serving the community at Walton & Smoot Drugstore, and raising five very active children. Doris was an avid sports fan, attending countless school and community athletic events in which her children and grandchildren participated. She enjoyed playing tennis and watching all sports on television, especially basketball. Doris became a member of Woodstock United Methodist Church in 1954 where she served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. She was adored by her grandchildren and loved by many nieces and nephews for her sweet and generous nature. Perhaps the greatest tribute to her is one recorded in a book composed by her grandchildren a few years ago, "Grandmother has never had a personal agenda. She is selfless. She puts her children and grandchildren first, always...I often find myself in awe of Grandmother, who, with five children, 17 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren, could somehow make each of us feel like the most important person in the world."



Doris is survived by five children and their spouses, Millson French, Jr. and Bonnie, Charles French and Deborah, Susan Freakley and Ben, Stephen French and Abby, and Rebecca Lambert and Greg.



She is survived by 17 grandchildren and spouses, Charles French, Jr. and Kitra, Benjamin Freakley, Jr. and Melissa, Sarah French, Stuart Freakley and Katie, Emily French Kenny and Sean, William Freakley and Caitlin, Olivia French Lambert and Matthew, Nancy Lambert Miller and Brent, Bethany French Robinson and Sam, David Lambert and Becca, Samuel Freakley and Melissa, Andrew Freakley, Stephen French, Jr., John French, Michael French, Isabelle French, and Tracy Rusher and Holly.



She is also survived by 29 great-grandchildren, Gracen Hottle, Kenzie Miller, Benjamin Freakley III, Daniel Freakley, Maggie Miller, Connor Freakley, Natalie Lambert, Anna Freakley, William Freakley, Jr., Hailey Robinson, Luke Miller, Andie Miller, Oliver Lambert, Lila Freakley, James Robinson, Quay French, Millson N. French, Ella Kenny, Caroline Freakley, Evelyn Freakley, Ethan Kenny, Isaac Lambert, Clara Robinson, Leland Freakley, Cameron Freakley, Jack Freakley, Kyli Rusher, Bryton Rusher, and Tinleigh Rusher.



Also surviving are brothers-in-law Guy Baker of Mt. Jackson, VA and Warren B. French, Jr. of Edinburg, VA, and sisters-in-law Emma Randel, Marian French, and Joyce French of Woodstock, VA, and Sally Weber and husband John of Winnetka, IL.



The family would like to especially thank her caregivers from Home Instead, Mary Miller, Jeannette Frye, Ashley Walker, Holly Ramsay and Peggy Shrimpton for their kind and gentle care in recent years, as well as Frances Shafer, who, as Doris' hairdresser, visited her every week.



There will be a private burial at Massanutten Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Woodstock United Methodist Church at 156 Muhlenberg St., Woodstock, VA 22664 or to Woodstock Museum at P.O. Box 741, Woodstock, VA 22664.



Online condolences may be left at



