Doris Lane (Jenkins) Smith (1929 - 2019)
Visitation
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA
22824
(540)-984-3700
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Valley Funeral Service
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley Funeral Service
Obituary
Doris Lane Smith, 90, of Mount Jackson passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at her home.

Doris was born on September 21, 1929 at Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Phillip Jenkins and Betty Elkins Jenkins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Smith; a son, Robert Smith; three brothers, Phil, Gene, and James; a sister, Kay.

Doris is survived by two sons, Larry Smith (Beth) of Front Royal and Carl Smith and significant other, Merla of Mount Jackson; four grandchildren, Clowie, Calley, Billie, and Olivia.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 23, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Valley Funeral Service where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dave Casto, officiating. Burial will follow at Isaiah Clem Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. And Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 21, 2019
