Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dellinger Funeral Home 5997 Main Street Mt. Jackson , VA 22842 (540)-477-3145 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dellinger Funeral Chapel Woodstock , VA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Dellinger Funeral Chapel Woodstock , VA View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Everett Cemetery Everett , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Doris Lee Polk Gorsuch departed this life quietly at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Thursday, November 14; having never fully recovered from a severe pelvis fracture in July. Born March 31, 1937, in Edinburg, Virginia, she was the second daughter of the late Lester Earl Polk and Margie Jane Fadeley Polk. She was pre-deceased in death by her husband, James Nevin "Jim" Gorsuch, June 10, 2009, and older sister, Annabel Lee Polk, September 13, 1979.



After her marriage to Jim on February 4, 1961, they moved to Pennsylvania. Returning to Virginia in the early 80's, they started, owned, and operated "Jim's Plumbing." Doris was a teller at First Union Bank (Now F&M). After retiring from the bank, she worked in Food Service at North Fork Middle School. In 2001, they moved to Beaufort, South Carolina, where she worked in Food Service at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. After Jim's death, she moved back to Virginia. Her favorite things were flowers and gardening, dogs, cardinals and her Christmas "pixies."



Doris is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Diane Leigh Cooley-Lutz & Kenneth (Kenny) Wayne Lutz, of Quicksburg; Granddaughter & her husband, Denise Jane Runion Hodson & John Dale "Jody" Hodson, Jr., of Strasburg; Great-grandchildren, Baylee Louise Hodson of Strasburg; Bradlee John Hodson & wife Jymi Rudolph Hodson of Fort Valley; Brittanee Hodson Jett, husband, Jeffery Jett II, and their son, Conley (Doris' great-great grandchild) of Woodstock. Also surviving are Debbie Ruby Bowers (who was like a daughter to Doris) and her Husband, Jeff of Woodstock; Brother-in-law, William "Bill" Gorsuch and wife Kay; nephews, Frank Gorsuch, George Gorsuch, and Todd Gorsuch; a Niece, Anna Marie Gorsuch Hopkins; and their families all of Pennsylvania.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 19, from 6-8 pm, with funeral services held on Wednesday, November 20 at 11 am by Rev. Glenn Early. Both will be held at Dellinger Funeral Chapel, Woodstock, VA. A fellowship meal will follow the funeral service at Union Forge United Methodist Church in Edinburg where Doris was a lifelong member. Graveside services will be at Everett Cemetery, Everett, Pennsylvania, on Friday, November 22, at 11 am. Dalla Valle Funeral Services will handle those arrangements.



The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the staff of VMRC's Harman House at for the loving, personalized care they provided during Doris' last weeks.



Floral remembrances are welcomed and appreciated.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Union Forge United Methodist Church, Edinburg, VA; Furry Friends Animal Rescue, Woodstock, VA; or VMRC Good Samaritan Fund and Compassion Endowment.



Condolences may be sent to Doris Lee Polk Gorsuch departed this life quietly at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Thursday, November 14; having never fully recovered from a severe pelvis fracture in July. Born March 31, 1937, in Edinburg, Virginia, she was the second daughter of the late Lester Earl Polk and Margie Jane Fadeley Polk. She was pre-deceased in death by her husband, James Nevin "Jim" Gorsuch, June 10, 2009, and older sister, Annabel Lee Polk, September 13, 1979.After her marriage to Jim on February 4, 1961, they moved to Pennsylvania. Returning to Virginia in the early 80's, they started, owned, and operated "Jim's Plumbing." Doris was a teller at First Union Bank (Now F&M). After retiring from the bank, she worked in Food Service at North Fork Middle School. In 2001, they moved to Beaufort, South Carolina, where she worked in Food Service at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. After Jim's death, she moved back to Virginia. Her favorite things were flowers and gardening, dogs, cardinals and her Christmas "pixies."Doris is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Diane Leigh Cooley-Lutz & Kenneth (Kenny) Wayne Lutz, of Quicksburg; Granddaughter & her husband, Denise Jane Runion Hodson & John Dale "Jody" Hodson, Jr., of Strasburg; Great-grandchildren, Baylee Louise Hodson of Strasburg; Bradlee John Hodson & wife Jymi Rudolph Hodson of Fort Valley; Brittanee Hodson Jett, husband, Jeffery Jett II, and their son, Conley (Doris' great-great grandchild) of Woodstock. Also surviving are Debbie Ruby Bowers (who was like a daughter to Doris) and her Husband, Jeff of Woodstock; Brother-in-law, William "Bill" Gorsuch and wife Kay; nephews, Frank Gorsuch, George Gorsuch, and Todd Gorsuch; a Niece, Anna Marie Gorsuch Hopkins; and their families all of Pennsylvania.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 19, from 6-8 pm, with funeral services held on Wednesday, November 20 at 11 am by Rev. Glenn Early. Both will be held at Dellinger Funeral Chapel, Woodstock, VA. A fellowship meal will follow the funeral service at Union Forge United Methodist Church in Edinburg where Doris was a lifelong member. Graveside services will be at Everett Cemetery, Everett, Pennsylvania, on Friday, November 22, at 11 am. Dalla Valle Funeral Services will handle those arrangements.The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the staff of VMRC's Harman House at for the loving, personalized care they provided during Doris' last weeks.Floral remembrances are welcomed and appreciated.Memorial Contributions may be made to Union Forge United Methodist Church, Edinburg, VA; Furry Friends Animal Rescue, Woodstock, VA; or VMRC Good Samaritan Fund and Compassion Endowment.Condolences may be sent to www.dellingerfuneralhome.com Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close