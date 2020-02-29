Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doriss Louise "Chick" Henry. View Sign Service Information Dellinger Funeral Home 5997 Main Street Mt. Jackson , VA 22842 (540)-477-3145 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dellinger Funeral Home Mount Jackson , VA View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Quicksburg United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary



Doriss "Chick" Louise Henry, 92, of Mt. Jackson, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.



She was born December 7, 1927 in Quicksburg, daughter of the late George and Florence Leith McKenzie.



She was a graduate of New Market High School class of 1945.



She worked for 39 years for Blue Bell/ Wrangler in Mount Jackson.



She was a member of Quicksburg United Methodist Church.



She was married April 11, 1951, to Alvin Henry, Sr., who preceded her in death November 6, 2000.



She is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Henry of Mount Jackson; two sons, Alvin F. Henry, Jr. and his wife Emily of Amissville, and Patrick Henry and his wife Carolyn of Mount Jackson; two sisters, Loriane Vann of Mount Jackson, and Marion Irwin of New Market; four grandchildren, Jon William Henry, Sarah Henry, Colton Henry and Oliver Henry.



She was preceded in death by six brothers.



The funeral service will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Quicksburg United Methodist Church with Rev. Darwin Edwards and Pastor Lisa Coffelt officiating. Burial with follow at Hawkinstown Church Cemetery in Mount Jackson.



Pallbearers will be Jon William Henry, Colton Henry, Oliver Henry, David Vann, Freddie Tusing and Gary Custer.



The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Jackson Food Pantry.



Condolences may be sent to Doriss "Chick" Louise Henry, 92, of Mt. Jackson, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.She was born December 7, 1927 in Quicksburg, daughter of the late George and Florence Leith McKenzie.She was a graduate of New Market High School class of 1945.She worked for 39 years for Blue Bell/ Wrangler in Mount Jackson.She was a member of Quicksburg United Methodist Church.She was married April 11, 1951, to Alvin Henry, Sr., who preceded her in death November 6, 2000.She is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Henry of Mount Jackson; two sons, Alvin F. Henry, Jr. and his wife Emily of Amissville, and Patrick Henry and his wife Carolyn of Mount Jackson; two sisters, Loriane Vann of Mount Jackson, and Marion Irwin of New Market; four grandchildren, Jon William Henry, Sarah Henry, Colton Henry and Oliver Henry.She was preceded in death by six brothers.The funeral service will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Quicksburg United Methodist Church with Rev. Darwin Edwards and Pastor Lisa Coffelt officiating. Burial with follow at Hawkinstown Church Cemetery in Mount Jackson.Pallbearers will be Jon William Henry, Colton Henry, Oliver Henry, David Vann, Freddie Tusing and Gary Custer.The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Jackson Food Pantry.Condolences may be sent to www.dellingerfuneralhome.com. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close