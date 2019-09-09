Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Anna "Dot" (Atkins) Sullivan. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 View Map Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Dorothy "Dot" Anna Atkins Sullivan, 89, of Front Royal, VA, passed peacefully into the arms of God Thursday, September 5, 2019 at her home.



Her life will be honored at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 10 at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Amos officiating.



The family will receive friends 12:30-1:30 p.m. prior to the service.



Dot was born May 25, 1930 in Markham and moved to Linden when she was a young child. She was the daughter of the late Ellis Basil Atkins and Connie Virginia Atkins.



Dot worked diligently to complete her GED and then earned her Associate Degree at Lord Fairfax Community College.



She worked at JJ Newberry's from 1950 until 1954, at Sunshine Biscuit's, Inc., in Columbus, GA, from 1954 until 1956, and had the pleasure of working alongside her fellow employees at the Middle School to provide breakfast and lunch daily to more than a thousand students in Warren County for over 25 years.



Dot was a Member of the Linden United Methodist Church from 1943 until 1968. She moved her membership to the Little Chapel Baptist Church and worked extensively to continue the church founded by her father in 1968.



Dot and James Arvin raised their children and grandchildren in this church, laying a foundation in the Word of God.



Through Little Chapel, Dot volunteered at Royal Haven and Lynn Care for over 30 years, led the AWANA Program for over 25 years, the Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child (Christmas Shoe Boxes) for over 10 years, and the JDRF Walk to help cure diabetes for 18 years.



In 1994, Dot worked diligently alongside the A.C.L.J. and the County of Warren to ensure the Christmas Nativity Creche would be displayed annually on the lawn of the Warren County Court House.



Her life demonstrates a commitment to God, family, and community.



Dot married James Arvin Sullivan August 28, 1954, and they just recently celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary.



James Arvin and their three children, Carol Ann Sullivan Dodson (Frank), Diana Kay Sullivan (Roy), and Susan Marie Sullivan Ralls (Joe) and four grandchildren, Rachel Ann Sullivan Dodson, Sara Beth Sullivan Dodson (Jacob), Jacob Allen Sullivan Dodson, and Heather Marie Ralls celebrate her life and entrance into God's Kingdom.



She is survived by her brother, Woodrow Wilson Atkins (Dot) of Front Royal; and sisters, Helen Virginia Atkins Kenney (William, deceased), and Connie Virginia Atkins Clatterbuck (Guy) of Linden.



She was preceded in death by her brothers, James Basil Atkins (Pauline), Ned Jackson Atkins (Grace, deceased), and Ellis Roosevelt "PeeWee" Atkins (Gerlene, deceased).



Pallbearers will be Brad Fletcher, Frank Dodson, Joe Ralls, Rachel Ann Dodson, Sara Beth Dodson, Jacob Haynes, Jacob Allen Dodson, and Heather Marie Ralls.



Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Ugarte, Pastor Herb McLean, Charles H. Morris, and Patrick M. Morris.



Burial will be private.



The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Winter, Front Royal Family Practice, and all of the caregivers who have provided their love and support over the years.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dot's memory to the Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child (Christmas Shoe Boxes), P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or you may go online and build your own Christmas Shoe Box in her memory at



Condolences may be sent to the family at



