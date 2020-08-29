1/1
Dorothy Catherine Kibler
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy Catherine Kibler, 101, of Woodstock, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Memory Lane of Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock. A private graveside service, with mask required, will be held at St. John United Church of Christ Cemetery in Toms Brook. Reverend William Erbach will officiate.

Mrs. Kibler was born October 10, 1918 in Monessen, PA, daughter of the late Ernest and Sadie Keller Rutz. She was a graduate of Monessen High School and member of Mt. Olive United Methodist church in Toms Brook.

She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Kibler.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy K. Williams and husband Charles of Strasburg; two sons, Melvin (Buster) Kibler Jr. and wife Sharon of Edinburg and Ernest Lee Kibler of Front Royal; five grandchildren, Chad Kibler, Jamie Kibler, Donna Babcock, Darlene Ryman and Chuck Williams IV; eight great grandchildren and one great great grandson.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SVLM, Re: Luke's Backpack, P.O. Box 132 Toms Brook, VA 22660 or Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, 11180 Back Road, Toms Brook, VA 22660.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved