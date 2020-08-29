Dorothy Catherine Kibler, 101, of Woodstock, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Memory Lane of Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock. A private graveside service, with mask required, will be held at St. John United Church of Christ Cemetery in Toms Brook. Reverend William Erbach will officiate.
Mrs. Kibler was born October 10, 1918 in Monessen, PA, daughter of the late Ernest and Sadie Keller Rutz. She was a graduate of Monessen High School and member of Mt. Olive United Methodist church in Toms Brook.
She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Kibler.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy K. Williams and husband Charles of Strasburg; two sons, Melvin (Buster) Kibler Jr. and wife Sharon of Edinburg and Ernest Lee Kibler of Front Royal; five grandchildren, Chad Kibler, Jamie Kibler, Donna Babcock, Darlene Ryman and Chuck Williams IV; eight great grandchildren and one great great grandson.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SVLM, Re: Luke's Backpack, P.O. Box 132 Toms Brook, VA 22660 or Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, 11180 Back Road, Toms Brook, VA 22660.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.