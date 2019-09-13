Dorothy Grandstaff Finks Pence, 88, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Consulate Health Care in Woodstock, VA.
Services and burial for Mrs. Pence will be conducted privately.
Dorothy was born July 18, 1931 in Woodstock, VA, the daughter of the late James Booten and Mildred Cook Grandstaff.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Robert Henry Finks.
Survivors include her five children, Cynthia Bowman of Winchester, VA, Denise Ey and husband Paul of Strasburg, VA, Roberta "Bobbie" Bachman and husband Brad of Tracy, CA, Lynnette Dalton of Middletown, VA, and Kevin Finks and wife Dorothy of Maurertown, VA; her grandchildren, Autumn Schultz and husband Josh, Amber Borden and Eric Schuerman, Josh Dalton and Taylor, Brooke Anderson and Justin, Jordan Dalton, Rick Bowman Jr., and Brian Bowman; along with her great-grandchildren, Kylie Schuerman, Drew Schuerman, Sienna Schultz, Allie Dalton, Barrett Anderson, Addison Bowman, Audrey Bowman, and Bryleigh Bowman.
Memorials may be made to the Strasburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 620, Strasburg, VA 22657.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Dorothy Grandstaff Finks Pence.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 13, 2019