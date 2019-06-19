Guest Book View Sign Service Information Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch 14116 S. Middle Rd. Edinburg , VA 22824 (540)-984-3700 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Valley Funeral Service Bowmans Crossing , VA View Map Service 1:00 PM Valley Funeral Service Bowmans Crossing , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Dorothy Jean Nesselrodt, 67, of Mount Jackson, Virginia, passed away June 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Dorothy was born July 30, 1951 in Paterson, New Jersey and was the daughter of the late Jessica and Vernon Kent.



Dorothy was survived by numerous family members: her devoted, loving husband of 42 years, Dale Nesselrodt; son, Christopher Kent and wife Doris; daughter, Stephanie Elder and companion Mike Kerns; daughter, Dona Kent and her husband Marco; son, David Kent and his wife Amanda; daughter, Miranda Ruby and husband David; son, Chris Kerns; 18 grandchildren, Jessica Shoemaker, Randy Pennington, Kayla Pennington, Jeremy Morris, Ethan Halterman, Gunner Kent, Cassidy Kent, Cody Kent, Kaitlyn Kent, Dakota Alvarez, Dimitri Alvarez, Colin Ruby, Raelynn Ruby, Conner Ruby, Dylan Walker, Danielle Walker, Shauntae Acevedo, and Belle Connell; one great grandchild, Ellie Morris due in October; special family friends, Donnie and June Weatherholtz, Johnny Zirk, Tanya Alvarez, and Mia Stroop; and numbers of nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Gina Shoemaker; grandson, Ian Acevedo; brothers, Billy, Tommy, and Albert; and sister, Maggie.



Dorothy was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, grandma, mawmaw, and nanny as she fought a long, hard battle with cancer. She always made sure her family came first, always thinking of others before herself. She taught us all what it was to be loved and loved unconditionally.



She was a fighter, a strong-willed lady, and her and her husband had a love strong like no other. They were always each other's co-pilot, and their love was straight out of a fairy tale. Dale never left her side during her battle with cancer which she fought to the very end.



She loved to travel as she did often, with all of her family following behind her as she and her husband led the way. She will always be forever loved by her family and friends.



A service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Valley Funeral Service in Bowmans Crossing.



Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Valley Funeral Service.



Burial will be private.



Pallbearers will be Dale Custer, Jeffrey Argueta, Daniel White, Randy Stottlemyer, Roger May, and Chris Dove.



Honorary pallbearers are David Kent, David Ruby, Christopher Kent, Randy Pennington, Jeremy Morris, Gunner Kent, and Ethan Halterman.



"Cancer didn't win ….. she was tired".



Online condolences may be left at



Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.



