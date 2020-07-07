1/
Dorothy M. Sheetz
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy M. Sheetz, 98 of Toms Brook passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Consulate Health Care of Woodstock. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 in Sunset View Memorial Gardens. Dr. Stan Thompson and Bobby Funkhouser will officiate.

Dorothy was born on June 23, 1922 in Toms Brook. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Ella Hottle McWilliams. She was the oldest member of the Toms Brook United Methodist Church. Dorothy is first generation of five of the McWilliams family surname.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Granville Sheetz; a granddaughter, Cayla Devers and 7 Siblings.

Dorothy is survived by 2 sons, Daniel (Patricia) of Strasburg and Michael (Patricia) of Toms Brook; daughter, Patricia George (Ronald) of Edinburg; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Toms Brook Fire Department P.O. Box 168 Toms Brook, Virginia 22660.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.

Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dellinger Funeral Home
157 North Main Street
Woodstock, VA 22664
(540) 459-2199
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved