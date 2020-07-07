Dorothy M. Sheetz, 98 of Toms Brook passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Consulate Health Care of Woodstock. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 in Sunset View Memorial Gardens. Dr. Stan Thompson and Bobby Funkhouser will officiate.
Dorothy was born on June 23, 1922 in Toms Brook. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Ella Hottle McWilliams. She was the oldest member of the Toms Brook United Methodist Church. Dorothy is first generation of five of the McWilliams family surname.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Granville Sheetz; a granddaughter, Cayla Devers and 7 Siblings.
Dorothy is survived by 2 sons, Daniel (Patricia) of Strasburg and Michael (Patricia) of Toms Brook; daughter, Patricia George (Ronald) of Edinburg; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Toms Brook Fire Department P.O. Box 168 Toms Brook, Virginia 22660.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com