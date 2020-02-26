Dorothy "Dot" Mae Boyd Lowe, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A burial service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick, Virginia with Rev. Christy McMillin-Goodwin officiating. A memorial service will follow at First Baptist Church Front Royal at 11:30 a.m.
Mrs. Lowe was born on March 23, 1931 in East Rainelle, West Virginia to the late Orville and Grace Dillion Boyd. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Wilson Lowe; three brothers, Marcus, Richard and Robert Boyd and sister, Dreama Phillips.
She was a member of First Baptist Church Front Royal.
Survivors include her two daughters, Barbara Cameron (Ray) of Front Royal and Susan Nicholson (Nick) of Star Tannery, Virginia; sister, Janie Estes of Troy, Virginia and two grandchildren, Scottie Nicholson of Winchester, Virginia and Samantha Nicholson of Star Tannery, Virginia.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Front Royal, 14 West First Street, Front Royal.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 26, 2020