Dorothy Mae Walters, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away at her home on Saturday, August 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mrs. Walters was born on February 23, 1941 in Front Royal, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Omer Wallace Cameron and Custis Virginia Henry Cameron. On October 27, 1967 she married the love of her life, James Preston "JP" Walters, and they spent 39 years together until his death in 2006.
Mrs. Walters had many jobs, but her calling was taking care of the elderly in her home, which she did for many years. She was a very devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Mrs. Walters will be remembered as a woman that put her family above all else. She was strong-willed, determined, extremely caring and loved traveling each year with her family to Tennessee. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Mrs. Walters also believed strongly in the Grace and Glory of GOD, and lived her life walking in faith.
Mrs. Walters was the devoted mother to her six children Patricia Thompson, Teresa Bywaters (David), Connie Perez (John), James Preston Walters II (Abby), Deborah Smith (John) and Allen Walters (Christina).
She was the loving grandmother to her nine grandchildren, Jennifer Feehan (John), Ian Thompson, Brandon Walters, Dorie Walters, Colton Cook, Avery Smith, Ryson Walters, Breslyn Walters and Atticus Smith. She was also the adored great grandmother to Piper Feehan.
Mrs. Walters is also survived by her sister, Helen Poe and numerous nieces and nephews. Although she loved all of them very much, she enjoyed a special bond with her nephew, Jim Wines, who lovingly referred to her as "Mom".
In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by her daughter, Brenda Kay Payne, son-in-law, Gary Thompson and siblings, Wally Ralls, Mildred Knipe, Jeanette Lyons and Elizabeth Salzman.
At her request there will be no formal memorial service to celebrate her life. She requested something done privately with just her children and grandchildren.
If anyone would like to make a donation in her honor, please contribute to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St. #405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family a www.maddoxfuneralhome.com