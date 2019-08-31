Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Marie (Bauserman) Finks. View Sign Service Information Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch 14116 S. Middle Rd. Edinburg , VA 22824 (540)-984-3700 Visitation 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch 14116 S. Middle Rd. Edinburg , VA 22824 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch 14116 S. Middle Rd. Edinburg , VA 22824 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Dorothy Marie Bauserman Finks, 92, of Woodstock, passed away August 29, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.



The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 3 at Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA. Pastor Todd Crowder will officiate. Burial will follow in Toms Brook Cemetery.



Mrs. Finks was born March 16, 1927 in Toms Brook, daughter of the late Russell P. Bauserman and Beulah Miller Bauserman.



She was a 1944 graduate of Toms Brook High School and worked at Finks' Jewelry Store in Woodstock for many years.



She was a member of Toms Brook United Methodist Church and of Woodstock Chapter # 93 of the Order of the Eastern Star where she was Past Worthy Matron, District Lecturer, Grand Ruth for the state of Virginia and Grand Representative to Wisconsin.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis J. Finks; and five siblings.



She is survived by four children, Patricia F. Garner and husband Hal of Winston Salem, NC, Toni K. Zirk of Martinsburg, WV, Richard L. Finks and wife Sarah of Woodstock, and Lisa F. Herbaugh of Woodstock; sister, Beverly Walker and husband Douglas of Fort Wayne, IN; brother, Robert Bauserman of Toms Brook; seven grandchildren, Glenn Garner and wife Leslie, Elyssa Jenkins, Lauren Fisher and husband Benjamin, Travis Finks, Case Finks, Zachary Herbaugh, and Kendall Herbaugh; and five great grandchildren.



Members of the Order of the Eastern Star will sit as a group.



The family will receive friends 7-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Woodstock Rescue Squad.



Dorothy loved to cook for her family and friends and was affectionately known as Grandma to many.



Online condolences may be made at



Dorothy Marie Bauserman Finks, 92, of Woodstock, passed away August 29, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 3 at Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA. Pastor Todd Crowder will officiate. Burial will follow in Toms Brook Cemetery.Mrs. Finks was born March 16, 1927 in Toms Brook, daughter of the late Russell P. Bauserman and Beulah Miller Bauserman.She was a 1944 graduate of Toms Brook High School and worked at Finks' Jewelry Store in Woodstock for many years.She was a member of Toms Brook United Methodist Church and of Woodstock Chapter # 93 of the Order of the Eastern Star where she was Past Worthy Matron, District Lecturer, Grand Ruth for the state of Virginia and Grand Representative to Wisconsin.She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis J. Finks; and five siblings.She is survived by four children, Patricia F. Garner and husband Hal of Winston Salem, NC, Toni K. Zirk of Martinsburg, WV, Richard L. Finks and wife Sarah of Woodstock, and Lisa F. Herbaugh of Woodstock; sister, Beverly Walker and husband Douglas of Fort Wayne, IN; brother, Robert Bauserman of Toms Brook; seven grandchildren, Glenn Garner and wife Leslie, Elyssa Jenkins, Lauren Fisher and husband Benjamin, Travis Finks, Case Finks, Zachary Herbaugh, and Kendall Herbaugh; and five great grandchildren.Members of the Order of the Eastern Star will sit as a group.The family will receive friends 7-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Woodstock Rescue Squad.Dorothy loved to cook for her family and friends and was affectionately known as Grandma to many.Online condolences may be made at www.valleyfs.com Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 31, 2019

