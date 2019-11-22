Dorothy Showers Shiflett, 95, of Markham, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Commonwealth Senior Living.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Leeds Cemetery in Markham with the Rev. Terry Hendricks officiating.
Mrs. Shiflett was born on July 5, 1924 in Linden, Virginia to the late Walter Henry and Ruth Alma Johnson Showers. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Lloyd Newton Shiflett and nine siblings, Tom, Joe, Giles, Ray, Monk, Winnie, Elma, Jack and Lavinia.
After raising her children she became a licensed beautician and started her home business. She was a member of Linden United Methodist Church and a graduate of Warren County High School.
Survivors include her daughter, Ruth Ann Florance of Marshall, Virginia; two sons, Billy Shiflett (Terri) of Front Royal, Virginia and Paul Shiflett (Christine) of Markham; ten grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia. Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 22, 2019