Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Service 11:00 AM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630



Dorothy Virginia "Dottie" Lewis, 84, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her home.



A service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal with Adrian Hines performing the eulogy with the Rev. Fouts and the Rev. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery.



Mrs. Lewis was born November 5, 1934 in Riverton, Virginia to the late George and Lena Williams.



Dotty was also preceded in death by a brother, Sherman Williams; a sister, Betty Morton (J.T. Morton); one son, Marvin Lewis; a daughter. Jennifer Lewis; and a son-in-law, Laurence Gaskins.



She was a Reverend for Shiloh Baptist Church and a long time Certified Nursing Assistant at Heritage Hall Nursing Home.



Survivors include her husband, George H. Lewis; her children, Jerome Lewis (Naneane), Rosalind Miller (Calvin), Mary Jackson (William), Bradley Lewis (Linda), and Curtis Lewis (Virginia); her siblings, Nellie Paige (Benjamin), Pauline Ewell (Oscar), Louise Gaskins, and Clarence Williams (Linda); a sister-in-law, Letha Williams; her grandchildren, Jeronica, Joshua, Antionette, Tyrone, Vicky, Yolanda, Lakisha, Calvin Jr., Lynden, Curtis Jr., Caleb, Cameron, and Christian; as well as a host of great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Tyrone Jackson, Josh Carter, Caleb Lewis, Curtis Lewis Jr., Christian Lewis, and Cameron Lewis.



Honorary pallbearers include Clarence Baltimore, John Carter, Theodore Warner, and Willy Reynolds.



Friends are welcome to join the family at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department on Commerce Avenue following all services.



