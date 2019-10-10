Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Carlton Legge. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home, Inc. 5485 Mulberry Street Stephens City , VA 22655 (540)-869-4072 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Jones Funeral Home, Inc. 5485 Mulberry Street Stephens City , VA 22655 View Map Funeral 2:00 PM Jones Funeral Home, Inc. 5485 Mulberry Street Stephens City , VA 22655 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Douglas Carlton Legge, 76, of Cross Junction, VA passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in the Winchester Medical Center.



He was born on April 17, 1943 in Woodstock, VA, the son of John Woodrow and Gertrude Boyce Legge.



Doug was a 1961 graduate of James Wood High School and served with the US Army during the Vietnam Era.



Doug graduated from the Virginia Land Surveying Apprentice School and was licensed as a Professional Land Surveyor in 1974. He spent over 40 years land surveying in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, having work experience at Greenway Engineering, Perry Engineering, G. W. Clifford & Associates, the U. S. Forest Service, and the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers. Doug was one of the original partners of Marsh & Legge Land Surveyors, PLC, of Winchester, which was founded in 1995. He was an active member of the Virginia Association of Land Surveyors and served as an officer and director of the Shenandoah Chapter.



He was a member of the Middletown Presbyterian Church, former member of Middletown Volunteer Fire Department and the Middletown Hunt Club.



Doug developed a passion for relic hunting at a young age and belonged to Diggin' In Virginia. He spent many long weekends digging with his comrades and loving every minute of it. He was also a gifted draftsman with a talent for wood crafting plus a great artistic ability.



Doug was an avid golfer, loved to fish and hunt and often enjoyed a good card or board game.



On September 5, 1991 Doug married Kathie Miller at Middletown Presbyterian Church.



Along with Kathie he is survived by brothers, Dick Legge (Anne) of Middletown, VA, Bob Legge (Carol) of Cross Junction, David Legge of Staunton, VA and Mike Legge (Karen) of Middletown; sisters, Pat Holtzman (Bob) of Standardsville, VA and Joy Legge of Middletown; many nieces and nephews and his two loving dog companions, Lexi and Joey.



Brothers, James Legge and Woodie Legge and sister, Faye Wallace preceded him in death.



The family will receive friends on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 p.m.at Jones Funeral Home. A funeral will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Wendell Schurtz officiating. Entombment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum with military honors.



Pallbearers will be Gary Legge, Bruce Legge, Mark Legge, John Kendrick, Bill Hutchinson and Scot Marsh.



Memorial contributions may be made to Gainesboro Volunteer and Rescue Company, 221 Gainesboro Road, Winchester, VA 22603, Middletown Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 7855 Main Street, Middletown, VA 22645 or to a .



Online condolences may be left at

