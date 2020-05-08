Douglas Eugene Phillips
1925 - 2020
Douglas Eugene Phillips, 94, of Mt. Jackson, VA, died on May 6, 2020 at Pine Meadow Assisted Living in Woodstock, VA.

He was born at Hudson Crossroads, VA on May 28, 1925 to the late Florence Mumaw and Charles H. Phillips.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Frye Phillips, on August 5, 2015, and his three sisters Ruby Rosenberger, Eva Mae Upchurch, and Joanne Phillips.

Doug graduated from Triplett School in 1943 and Shenandoah Business College of Woodstock in 1949. He served as a marine in the Pacific theater during WWII, and as a rural mail carrier in Mt. Jackson for 30 years. He was a member of Mt. Jackson Masonic Lodge 103 and held the position of Grand Tiler for the Grand Lodge of Virginia in 2008-2009.

Doug was a multitalented man. He was gifted with carpentry, plumbing, masonry, mechanical, and electrical skills. He was an avid gardener, whose vegetable gardens, and fruit and nut trees, gave him great joy.

Doug is survived by his daughters Alicia Deakins (Joseph) of Burlington, NC, Patricia Shelton of Harrisonburg, Mary Ellen Phillips of Mt. Jackson, and his son Charles D. Phillips (Kristin) of Hillsborough, NC. He is also survived by grandsons Joseph Deakins (Rebecca) and Jackson Phillips, granddaughter Madison Phillips, and great-grandchildren Samuel and Ruby Deakins.

The family extends a special thanks to the dedicated and patient staff at Pine Meadow in Woodstock for Doug's care, and to the staff of Blue Ridge Hospice who provided loving attention in his final months.

There will be no service, and burial will be private.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA 22812
(540) 828-2542
1 entry
May 8, 2020
Cheryl Z Miller
