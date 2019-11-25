Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Harold Steen. View Sign Service Information Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Send Flowers Obituary



Douglas Harold Steen, 62, of Woodstock, VA formerly of Apple Valley, CA passed away November 25, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.

Doug was born on August 29, 1957 to Harold Logan Steen and Hazel Verlee Steen in Steelville, MO. He graduated from Belle High School in 1975 and continued his education at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Bolivar, MO and at University of Missouri Rolla. Doug had a zest for life that was infectious to all those that knew him. To know him was to truly love him. Doug worked for many years as a writer for Microsoft and as an IT consultant to many firms. When he was not working, you could find him on a mountain, hiking, biking, or even, at times, climbing - he loved the great outdoors!



He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He leaves behind his legacy and greatest accomplishments, his children - Faith (Bryan) Steen of Woodstock, VA; Elizabeth (Sam) Alexander of Augusta, GA; Doug Steen of Montclair, CA and Meghan Steen of Grovetown, GA - and his two grandsons, Travis Dean Payne and Shawn Douglas Steen. In addition to his children, he is survived by brothers, Christopher (De) Steen and Timothy Steen, and sisters, Sherri (Harry) Kellogg and Victoria Steen, as well as many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Stover Funeral Home in Strasburg, VA from 2-4pm and will have a celebration of his life on Friday November 29, 2019 at the Strasburg Community Center from 1-3pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations either to a gofundme account to assist with medical expenses or to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (



The family would like to express their gratitude to the oncology staff at WMC and UCLA for all the excellent care Doug received during his multi-year battle with stage four colon cancer.



You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at

www.stoverfuneralhome.com



Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Steen.



Douglas Harold Steen, 62, of Woodstock, VA formerly of Apple Valley, CA passed away November 25, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.Doug was born on August 29, 1957 to Harold Logan Steen and Hazel Verlee Steen in Steelville, MO. He graduated from Belle High School in 1975 and continued his education at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Bolivar, MO and at University of Missouri Rolla. Doug had a zest for life that was infectious to all those that knew him. To know him was to truly love him. Doug worked for many years as a writer for Microsoft and as an IT consultant to many firms. When he was not working, you could find him on a mountain, hiking, biking, or even, at times, climbing - he loved the great outdoors!He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He leaves behind his legacy and greatest accomplishments, his children - Faith (Bryan) Steen of Woodstock, VA; Elizabeth (Sam) Alexander of Augusta, GA; Doug Steen of Montclair, CA and Meghan Steen of Grovetown, GA - and his two grandsons, Travis Dean Payne and Shawn Douglas Steen. In addition to his children, he is survived by brothers, Christopher (De) Steen and Timothy Steen, and sisters, Sherri (Harry) Kellogg and Victoria Steen, as well as many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Stover Funeral Home in Strasburg, VA from 2-4pm and will have a celebration of his life on Friday November 29, 2019 at the Strasburg Community Center from 1-3pm.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations either to a gofundme account to assist with medical expenses or to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance ( https://www.ccalliance.org/ ) in honor of Doug.The family would like to express their gratitude to the oncology staff at WMC and UCLA for all the excellent care Doug received during his multi-year battle with stage four colon cancer.You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online atStover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Steen. Published in Northern Virginia Daily from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close