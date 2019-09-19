Douglas Lee "Doug" Jones, 73, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away unexpectedly Monday, September 16, 2019, at his home while doing what he loved….working on his farm.
Mr. Jones was born in 1946 in Fort Collins, Colorado, son of the late Robert and Mary Jones. He attended Virginia Military Institute prior to becoming an officer with the Richmond Police Force for three years. Following that, he joined Big-A Auto Parts (now Car Quest), ultimately becoming a General Manager and retiring in 2000. Mr. Jones enjoyed home building and "tinkering" with heavy equipment, but his greatest passions were spending time with his grandchildren and working the farm.
He married Kathleen "Kacey" Major on November 28, 1969 in Front Royal, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife is a son, Brian L. Jones (Mikel); grandchildren, Allie and Grayson Jones; and sisters, Carolynn Wrench (Steven), Barbara Downey, and Diane Jones.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 28th, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with The Reverend Deborah Rutter officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doug's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601 or Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, 400 Battaile Drive, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 19, 2019