Dwight (Allen) Cook, 54, of Shelbyville, TN, passed away peacefully with his family by his side after a 10 year battle from complications of esophageal cancer.



He was a kind-hearted person to all, a wonderful husband for 25 years to Mary Cook, and a very special grandpa to Ryan Sours, who he raised like a son.



He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ronald and Lila Jean Cook; two brothers, Ronald Lee Cook and Rufus (Verdie) Cook; one sister, Susie Cox; and a nephew, Jeremy Cook.



He is survived by two other grandchildren, Tyler and Piper Hambrick, whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by four brothers and one sister, Dickie (Dianne) Cook of Winchester, VA, Robbie (Cheryl) Cook of Strasburg, VA, Randy (Cindy) Cook of Strasburg, VA, Dougie (Lillian) Cook of Missouri, and Kathy (Ronnie) Stickley of Fishers Hill, VA; plus many extended family members and friends.



Allen worked in construction his whole life, most recently as a commercial project manager until the big C took away his ability to work.



He found a wonderful friend in Freddie Pimental, Shelbyville TN, who helped him pass time on the "farm".



He loved fishing, watching meteor showers with Mary, metal detecting and caring for Mary and Ryan.



Allen was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church where he enjoyed the fellowship and had many friends.



Per Allen's request, his remains will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church with Pastor Jimmy Sorrells officiating.



The family requests in lieu of flowers, that you cherish each other and every moment while you still have the chance. And as Allen believed, "Pay It Forward".



