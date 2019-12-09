Earl Simmons, age 81 of Front Royal, VA, passed away Friday December 6, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family.
Born on January 10, 1938 in Harrisonburg, VA, he was a son of the late Ammon Simmons and Lottie Mae Mongold Southerly. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Stewart Cullers and Junior Cullers and a sister, Mabel Zirk.
Earl was a graduate of Moorefield High School class of 1957 and attended WVU, was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from Lockheed Martin.
Surviving is his loving wife of 56 years, Alice Lee Vance Simmons; two daughters, Tina R. (Happy) Anderson of Front Royal, VA and Rebecca S. (Andrew) Snider of Myrtle Beach, SC and his beautiful granddaughter, Hannah R. Anderson.
Funeral Services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Fraley Funeral Home Chapel, 107 Washington Street with Pastors Happy Anderson and Sherry Waddell officiants. Interment will follow with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the US Army and the Moorefield Veteran's Honor Guard at Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at 1:00 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W Cork St, #405, Winchester, VA 22601.Condolences, shared memories and photos may be left on Earl's Tribute Wall at www.fraleyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the Fraley Funeral Home.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 9, 2019