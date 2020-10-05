Earl William "Sonny" Howard, Jr., 90 of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Heritage Hall Health and Rehab in Front Royal.
A Home going service will be held on Wednesday, October 7 at 2:00 p.m. at Culpeper National Cemetery with the Rev. James R. Hughson officiating.
Mr. Howard was born September 19, 1930 in Berryville, Virginia son of the late Earl William Howard, Sr. and Mary Bell Jackson Howard. He was a U. S. Marine serving during the Korean War. Mr. Howard retired after many dedicated years from American Woodmark.
Surviving are a sister Ruth P. Thornley of Marshall; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 7 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
