

Earle John Wilson, Jr., 66, of Edinburg, passed away on September 27, 2020 in Dale City, Virginia.



Earle was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on April 15, 1954, the son of the late Earle John Wilson and Amelia Stepenevag.



He is survived by his wife, Laraine Wilson of Edinburg; a daughter, Laura Wilson (Tim) of Bayse; two grandchildren, Jason Wilson (Sarah) and Brandon Wilson; a great grandson, Bryson Wilson.



Services will be private.



The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

