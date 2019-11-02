Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Early Auburn Caudle Jr.. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Front Royal Baptist Temple Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Front Royal Baptist Temple Funeral service 2:00 PM Front Royal Baptist Temple Send Flowers Obituary



Early Auburn "Earl" Caudle Jr., 77, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.



A funeral service will be held at Front Royal Baptist Temple Nov. 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Front Royal, Virginia with Danny Clegg officiating. The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service.



Earl was born on February 28, 1942 to the late Early Caudle Sr. and Dora Barnhart. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Hazel Virginia Caudle Costello and his son, Mark Glenn Caudle.



Earl was a racing enthusiast and had raced for 60 years; while also being a member of the NHRA for 50 years. He was also a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, and attended Front Royal Baptist Temple for over 15 years. He was also a member for the NRA for a long time.



Surviving Earl are his loving wife, Ellen Caudle; his Children, Matthew (Beth), Michael (Kris), Stephen (Sarah) and Wendy (Brian); his sister, Norma Powell; his 17 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be Joshua Caudle, Kyle Caudle, Ryne Caudle, Zachary Caudle, Will- Henry Tenney, Denver Tenney and Shay Tenney.



Honorary pallbearers are Jay O'Connor, Joe Keener and Chris White.



A visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Front Royal Baptist Temple from 6- 8 p.m.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



Condolences may be made at to the family at Early Auburn "Earl" Caudle Jr., 77, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.A funeral service will be held at Front Royal Baptist Temple Nov. 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Front Royal, Virginia with Danny Clegg officiating. The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service.Earl was born on February 28, 1942 to the late Early Caudle Sr. and Dora Barnhart. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Hazel Virginia Caudle Costello and his son, Mark Glenn Caudle.Earl was a racing enthusiast and had raced for 60 years; while also being a member of the NHRA for 50 years. He was also a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, and attended Front Royal Baptist Temple for over 15 years. He was also a member for the NRA for a long time.Surviving Earl are his loving wife, Ellen Caudle; his Children, Matthew (Beth), Michael (Kris), Stephen (Sarah) and Wendy (Brian); his sister, Norma Powell; his 17 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren.Pallbearers will be Joshua Caudle, Kyle Caudle, Ryne Caudle, Zachary Caudle, Will- Henry Tenney, Denver Tenney and Shay Tenney.Honorary pallbearers are Jay O'Connor, Joe Keener and Chris White.A visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Front Royal Baptist Temple from 6- 8 p.m.Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.Condolences may be made at to the family at maddoxfuneralhome.com Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close