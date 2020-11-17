1/
Easton Rebecca "Peggy" Thornburg
1937 - 2020
Easton Rebecca "Peggy" Thornburg, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.

A funeral service will be held for Peggy at 3 P.M. on November 21, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating. Masks and social distancing guidelines are required.

Peggy was born on March 17, 1937 in Warren County to the late Isaac and Susan Beatty; she was also preceded in death by her sister Elizabeth Groves.

Peggy was a long time member of the Front Royal Women of the Moose Chapter #1194.

Surviving Peggy are her loving children, Gwyndolyn Rae Grove, Dale Lee Oden, Lisa Michelle Oden and those she helped raise, Kelcey Rae Rasmussen, KayDee Summer Oden and Kaysea Meadow Oden; her brother, William Isaac Beatty; her grandchildren, Dana Rae Grove, Kari Elizabeth Little, Kara Michele Grove, Heather Marie Kirby and Emmett Lee Oden; her great- grandchildren, Trenton Michael Little, Parker Weston Hammack, Dalton Clay Kirby, Kayla Danielle Kirby, Raelyn Nicole Rasmussen, Rylee Ann Rasmussen and Michael Lynn Rasmussen Jr.; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Lynn care staff, and the nursing staff at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 17, 2020.
