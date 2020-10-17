

Edgar Elwood (Woody) Ritenour, age 81, died on October 15, 2020, in Lexington, SC.



He was born March 7, 1939 in Fort Valley, VA to the late Edith Ritenour. He lived most of his childhood in Mt. Jackson, VA. He was a member of the last graduating class of Triplett High School in 1959.



He was a member of Lake Murray Baptist Church.



He is survived by his wonderful, caring wife, Loretta Ritenour. He often said that there was "none no better."



His daughters, Brenda Smith of Waynesville, NC and Debbie Knapton of Lexington, SC, who he was very proud of and loved very much.



Also survived by five grandchildren, John-Charles Leaphart, Christopher Fortner, Chad Leaphart, Eden Bailey, and Bethany Leaphart.



Also survived by godson, Kristian Looney of Bridgewater, VA.



A special thanks goes out to Melody Heffline.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Everette Ritenour, his sisters Ruby and Pearl Noyes, as well as Louise Looney.



A service will be held at Lake Murray Baptist Church at 3 p.m. on Sunday October 18, 2020. Graveside will follow the service at Woodridge Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m., before the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Lake Murray Baptist Church for their missions project.

