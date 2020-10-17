1/
Edgar Elwood "Woody" Ritenour
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edgar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Edgar Elwood (Woody) Ritenour, age 81, died on October 15, 2020, in Lexington, SC.

He was born March 7, 1939 in Fort Valley, VA to the late Edith Ritenour. He lived most of his childhood in Mt. Jackson, VA. He was a member of the last graduating class of Triplett High School in 1959.

He was a member of Lake Murray Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wonderful, caring wife, Loretta Ritenour. He often said that there was "none no better."

His daughters, Brenda Smith of Waynesville, NC and Debbie Knapton of Lexington, SC, who he was very proud of and loved very much.

Also survived by five grandchildren, John-Charles Leaphart, Christopher Fortner, Chad Leaphart, Eden Bailey, and Bethany Leaphart.

Also survived by godson, Kristian Looney of Bridgewater, VA.

A special thanks goes out to Melody Heffline.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Everette Ritenour, his sisters Ruby and Pearl Noyes, as well as Louise Looney.

A service will be held at Lake Murray Baptist Church at 3 p.m. on Sunday October 18, 2020. Graveside will follow the service at Woodridge Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m., before the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Lake Murray Baptist Church for their missions project.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Service
03:00 PM
ake Murray Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA 22812
(540) 828-2542
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved