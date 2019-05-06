Edgar Garfield "Bim" Mauck, 79, of Culpeper, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Fauquier Rehabilitation Center with his loving family and wife of 58 years by his side.
He was born March 6, 1940 in Warren County to the late Edgar and Rose Darr Mauck.
Bim is survived by his wife, Margaret; son, Edgar "Gary" Mauck and his wife Sara of Culpeper; two granddaughters that he loved dearly, Randi and Karly Mauck; and great granddaughter, Delaney Cone.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Tanny Mauck, Russell Mauck, Hubert Mauck, Luther "Newt" Mauck, Leonard "Boo" Mauck, and Arthur "Babe" Mauck; and his sisters, Dee Cullers, Reva Barnheart, and Belle Kenney.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jeff Kestner officiating.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 6, 2019