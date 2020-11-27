

Edgar Ray Tisinger, Sr., 91, of Mt. Jackson, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loved ones.



He was born October 30, 1929 in Orange, VA, son of the late William Tisinger and Lucille Hepner Tisinger.



Ray was a life-long mechanic and "Mr. Fix-It" to all who knew and loved him. He was a Korean War Veteran.



Mr. Tisinger is survived by daughter, Cheri Tisinger of Mt. Jackson; and a son, Ray Tisinger, Jr. of Mt. Jackson; two grandchildren, Bria Bryant of Woodstock and Raven Bryant of Washington, PA; one Great Grandson, Ayden; cousins, JoAnn (Roger) Fawley of New Market and Keith (Diane) Tisinger of Mount Jackson.



A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

