Edgar Thomas Barb, 91, left this life on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Adler Center for Caring in Aldie, VA.
A lifelong VA resident, originally from Bird Haven, he then resided most of his life in Haymarket, later living in Front Royal until moving to nursing facilities.
He is survived by his son Terry (and family), daughter Joan Knox (Michael), son Thomas (Sylvia), daughter Tammy, and son Monty; grandchildren Jeffrey, Pamela, Jessica, Kayla and Tabitha; great-grandchildren Chelsea, Katelyn, Makayla, Skyler, Fallyn and great-great grandson Mason.
He was preceded in death by his wife Soresia, stepdaughter Deborah Kay Lonas Gill, and son Calvin Randolph.
A viewing will be held at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave, Warrenton, VA 20186 on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rules apply.
A graveside service and interment will be the same day, at St. Paulás Lutheran Church, 4109 Jerome Rd, Edinburg, VA at 2 p.m. COVID-19 rules apply.
A memorial may be held at a later date, post-pandemic.
In lieu of flowers all donations may be made to the Adler Center for Caring in his memory at: 24419 Millstream Dr, Aldie, VA 20105; https://www.capitalcaring.org/
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 2, 2020.