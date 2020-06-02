Edgar Thomas Barb
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edgar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Edgar Thomas Barb, 91, left this life on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Adler Center for Caring in Aldie, VA.

A lifelong VA resident, originally from Bird Haven, he then resided most of his life in Haymarket, later living in Front Royal until moving to nursing facilities.

He is survived by his son Terry (and family), daughter Joan Knox (Michael), son Thomas (Sylvia), daughter Tammy, and son Monty; grandchildren Jeffrey, Pamela, Jessica, Kayla and Tabitha; great-grandchildren Chelsea, Katelyn, Makayla, Skyler, Fallyn and great-great grandson Mason.

He was preceded in death by his wife Soresia, stepdaughter Deborah Kay Lonas Gill, and son Calvin Randolph.

A viewing will be held at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave, Warrenton, VA 20186 on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rules apply.

A graveside service and interment will be the same day, at St. Paulás Lutheran Church, 4109 Jerome Rd, Edinburg, VA at 2 p.m. COVID-19 rules apply.

A memorial may be held at a later date, post-pandemic.

In lieu of flowers all donations may be made to the Adler Center for Caring in his memory at: 24419 Millstream Dr, Aldie, VA 20105; https://www.capitalcaring.org/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA 20186
(540) 347-3431
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved