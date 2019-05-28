Edith Bayne Morrison, 90, of Wardensville, WV, died Friday, May 24, 2019 at her home.
Edith was born November 11, 1928 in Mathias, WV, the daughter of the late Lorenzo J. and Hattie R. Miller See.
Edith worked 30+ years as a secretary for WVU - Reymann Memorial Farm in Wardensville.
She was a member of Wardensville United Methodist Church, the Red Hat Society and Hardy County CEOs.
Edith enjoyed shopping, going out to eat with friends, dancing and loved to be with her Daisy dog.
Surviving are two granddaughters, Amy M. Perry of Wardensville, WV, and Shelly L. Pitcock of Old Bridge, NJ; three great granddaughters, Makayla and Makenzi Perry, and Kelsi Combs; and a very special friend for 22 years, Carroll Rudy.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Roselyn L. "Lynn" Shipe; one brother; and three sisters.
A funeral service will be held at the Wardensville United Methodist Church Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be the Rev. Michael Funkhouser. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery, Lost River, WV.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Loy-Giffin Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to ALSAC, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To view Edith's tribute wall, please visit loygiffin.com.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 28, 2019