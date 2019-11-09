Edith E. Miller, 94, of Fairfax, VA, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, with family by her side.
Edith was born in Jerome, VA, and was a longtime Alexandria resident. Beloved wife of the late Douglas Miller; sister of Holbrook Miller; loving mother of Daphne (Gabe) Rozsa, Karen (Donald) Clark, Karl (Jane) Miller and Chris Miller; grandmother to 10 grandchildren; great grandmother to five great grandchildren. Edith was the daughter of the late Ethel and Silas Miller.
Internment was at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Jerome, VA, on Monday, November 4, 2019. Donations may be made in Edith's name to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5800 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA 22151.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 9, 2019