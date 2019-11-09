Northern Virginia Daily

Edith E. Miller

Guest Book
  • "Please accept my heartfelt condolences for your loss. May..."
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of Edith Miller. May you..."
    - N. S.
Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA
22151
(703)-941-9428
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
5800 Backlick Rd.
Springfield, DC
Interment
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Jerome, VA
Obituary
Edith E. Miller, 94, of Fairfax, VA, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, with family by her side.

Edith was born in Jerome, VA, and was a longtime Alexandria resident. Beloved wife of the late Douglas Miller; sister of Holbrook Miller; loving mother of Daphne (Gabe) Rozsa, Karen (Donald) Clark, Karl (Jane) Miller and Chris Miller; grandmother to 10 grandchildren; great grandmother to five great grandchildren. Edith was the daughter of the late Ethel and Silas Miller.

Internment was at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Jerome, VA, on Monday, November 4, 2019. Donations may be made in Edith's name to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5800 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA 22151.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 9, 2019
