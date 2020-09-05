Edna Cecelia Blackburn White, 99, a resident of Middletown, VA passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at Lynn Care Center of Front Royal, VA.
Services and burial for Mrs. White will be conducted privately. She will be laid to rest in the Reliance Cemetery.
Mrs. White was born on January 1, 1921 a daughter of the late Sanford and Verna Crotts Blackburn. She was the wife of the late Howard Whitney White. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by six siblings.
Survivors include her children, Michael H. White (Joyce) of Winchester, VA, Patricia M. White of Middletown, VA, Kathleen C. Trenary (William) of Strasburg, VA, Barry M White (Benita) of Middletown, VA and Gary R. White of Middletown, VA; her grandchildren, Kelly M. William (Mike), Kyle J. White (Kristen), and Hillary N, Combs (Travis); her great-grandchildren, Michelle Viands, Amanda Viands, Caleb White and Hannah Combs; her siblings Opal Cox, Mabel Puckett and Denzel Blackburn all of Mt. Airy, NC along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. White.