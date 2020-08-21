

Edward Beitel, 87, of Fort Valley, VA, passed away August 17, 2020, in Herndon, while visiting his children.



Edward was born in Hazelton, PA January 19, 1933, a son of the late Ferdinand and Julia Beitel.



Edward attended Girard College and graduated in 1950. While serving four years in the Air Force he lived in Germany, Cypress, and England. He retired from the CIA as a Cryptographic operator. After retirement he moved to Woodstock, VA, where he met and married Glenna Coverstone Beitel of Fort Valley, VA.



Edward is survived by his wife, Glenna, of almost 29 years, five children, nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and two step children.



Services will be held at a later date.

