

Edward "Jim" Dellinger, 93, of Woodstock, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Consulate Health Care.



Edward was born on August 29, 1926 in Conicville, Virginia, the son of the late James Edward Dellinger and Mazie Barb Dellinger.



He was a life member of the Conicville Volunteer Fire Department and loved fishing.



Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Mae Dellinger, a sister, Sally Mildred Painter and a brother, Steven Dellinger.



He is survived by a son, Dennis Dellinger of Mount Jackson; a daughter, Lisa Nicholson of Broadway; six sisters, Mary Barb, Ruby Baker, Geraldine Evans, Nancy Hines, Betty Drummond, and Judy Gochenour; two brothers, Jack and John Dellinger; a granddaughter, Christina Layman and two great grandchildren, Maycee Grace Shafer and Layne Nelson Layman.



The family will receive friends on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 2 until 3:00 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service where a funeral service will be held with Pastor Stephanie Heishman-Litten officiating. Burial will follow at Conicville United Church of Christ Cemetery.



The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Conicville Fire Department or the Edward Dellinger Burial Fund, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, Virginia 22824.



The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. And Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

