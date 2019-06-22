Edward Jackson "Jack" Evans, 75, of Fort Valley, VA, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at his home.
At the request of Mr. Evans, there will be no services.
Mr. Evans was born July 15, 1943 in Baltimore, MD, a son of the late Frank Jackson and Virgie Duris Price Evans.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired salesman with Leviton Manufacturing Company.
Mr. Evans loved photography, fishing, and helping others expecting nothing in return. He was a great carpenter and builder, loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Sheila Rae Fleegle Evans of Fort Valley, VA; his daughters, Jacqueline Cherie and fiance Todd Hemminger of Linden, VA, and Christa Lambdin Saylor and husband Darrin of Front Royal, VA; and his grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Ashley Lee of Richmond, VA, and Spencer Eriksen Evans and wife Aurora of UT.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Evans.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 22, 2019