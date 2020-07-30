Edward L. Cain, 86, of Woodstock, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his home. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church. Father Agustine Tran will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 with a Rosary Service at 7 at Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.
Edward was born on May 24, 1934 in Washington DC. He was the son of the late Henry and Adele Obrien Cain. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dolores Cain.
Edward is survived by his wife, Janet Cain; a daughter, Cecilia A. Bohmert; his sons Michael E. Cain, Christopher F. Cain, Jeffrey L. Cain, Matthew A. Cain, Gregory P. Cain, Thomas B. Cain, and William A. Cain: 12 Children; 24 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; a brother, Peter P. Cain and 2 sisters, Nancy Tasker and Susan Wilhoit.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.
