Edward M. Boyer, 81, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Augusta Health in Fishersville, VA.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Friday, January 30, 2020 evening from 6 - 8 p.m.
Mr. Boyer was born in Strasburg, VA on June 23, 1938 the only child of Elwood Donivan and Mildred E. Stickley Boyer. Mr. Boyer was an avid farmer and retired from Chemstone in Strasburg where he worked for a total of 43 years. Mr. Boyer loved his family especially his grandchildren and will be dearly missed by all of them. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Jason E. Boyer.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Faye Lichliter Boyer of Strasburg, VA; his children, Elizabeth "Peanut" Pruitt of Toms Brook, VA, John M. Boyer of Fishers Hill, VA and Jimmy Boyer and wife Dee of Strasburg, VA; his grandchildren, Chad E. Pruitt, Cody C. Pruitt, Ashlee Couch, Lauren Boyer and Wyatt Boyer; his great-grandchildren, Skylar Pruitt and Damen Pruitt.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Boyer.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 29, 2020