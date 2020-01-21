Edward "Ray" Rabold, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with The Rev. Phillip Cozzi officiating.
Entombment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Ray was born May 27, 1932, in West Moreland, New Kinsington Burrow, Pennsylvania son of the late Eugene Rabold and Ruth Croghan Rabold. He was a U.S. Airforce veteran and retired after many dedicated years as an Electrical Engineer.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 64 years Patricia Ann Mattey Rabold; one son Robert Edward Rabold and wife Susan of Chester Gap; one daughter Sandra Lee Boyles and husband Stephen of Centreville; and four grandchildren Mary Alexandra Boyles, Sarah Nicole Boyles, Michael Stephen Boyles, and Timothy Daniel Boyles.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents and a son Michael Rabold.
Pallbearers will be family.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 24 from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home and on Monday, January 27 from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 21, 2020