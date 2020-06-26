Edward Wayne "Eddie" Narcross
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Edward "Eddie" Wayne Narcross, 71, of Mount Jackson, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Edward was born on July 29, 1948 in Montross, Pennsylvania. The son of the late Freeman Edward Narcross, Sr. and Sarah Jane Burdette Narcross.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, and Nascar with his special friend, Tom Estep, Sr.

Edward was preceded in death by a brother, Freeman Edward Narcross, Jr.

Edward is survived by his companion of thirty-seven years, Elizabeth Gossert; a daughter, Kimberly Ann Stafford; a sister, Janie Narcross Kwedar (Billy); a brother, Charles Allen Narcross (Michele); a sister in law, Judy Narcross; three grandchildren; three nephews, William (Jessica), Todd (Erica), Jeffrey (Alissa), and a niece, Hannah; three great nephews, Thomas, Tanner, and Parker; two great nieces, Lydia and Ryleigh.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Valley Funeral Service Chapel, where a memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Ed and Darlene Wilkins and Rev. Lisa Coffelt officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Orkney Springs Fire Department and Rescue Squad.

The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved