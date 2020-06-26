

Edward "Eddie" Wayne Narcross, 71, of Mount Jackson, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.



Edward was born on July 29, 1948 in Montross, Pennsylvania. The son of the late Freeman Edward Narcross, Sr. and Sarah Jane Burdette Narcross.



He was a veteran of the United States Navy.



He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, and Nascar with his special friend, Tom Estep, Sr.



Edward was preceded in death by a brother, Freeman Edward Narcross, Jr.



Edward is survived by his companion of thirty-seven years, Elizabeth Gossert; a daughter, Kimberly Ann Stafford; a sister, Janie Narcross Kwedar (Billy); a brother, Charles Allen Narcross (Michele); a sister in law, Judy Narcross; three grandchildren; three nephews, William (Jessica), Todd (Erica), Jeffrey (Alissa), and a niece, Hannah; three great nephews, Thomas, Tanner, and Parker; two great nieces, Lydia and Ryleigh.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Valley Funeral Service Chapel, where a memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Ed and Darlene Wilkins and Rev. Lisa Coffelt officiating.



The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Orkney Springs Fire Department and Rescue Squad.



The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store