Elder James Toliver Utz, 89, of Madison, was peacefully carried home to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Grace Health and Rehab in Stanardsville, VA. He was born on October 14, 1930, to the late Granville Hollister Utz and Clara Ella Knight Utz. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Betty Jones Duffer, Cherie Dowden, and Charlotte Brooking.



He is survived by his wife, Betty Shepherd Utz; two sons, Gary Utz and wife Sharon and Ronnie Utz and wife Fannie; a daughter, Jamesa Ford and husband Tim; three brothers, Granville Hollister Utz, Jr., Coleman Utz and wife Virginia, and Royce Utz and wife Virginia; a sister, Emily Amos; four grandsons, Jimmy Utz, Brandon Utz, Robbie Ford, and Jay Ford; two granddaughters, Betty Jo Wynham and Leah Utz; and three great-grandchildren, Gracie Utz, Josie Cate Wynham, and Bryce Wynham.



For many years, he owned and operated the Madison Atlantic Station. Later, he was employed at the Madison Wood Preservers until he retired.



Elder Utz was a member of Robinson River Primitive Baptist Church and faithfully served Primitive Baptist Churches in Virginia and West Virginia as a minister for nearly forty years. He loved to share the glorious gospel, declaring the message of salvation by grace through the finished work of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Robinson River Primitive Baptist Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, VA.



Memorial contributions may be made to Robinson River Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Kimberly Adams, 339 Larchmont Circle, Ruckersville, VA 22968 or Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 3, 2020

