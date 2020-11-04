1/1
Eleanor Elizabeth "Tisinger" Funkhouser
1927 - 2020
Eleanor Elizabeth Tisinger Funkhouser, 93, of Mt. Jackson, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Timberview Crossing in Timberville. A funeral service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Mt. Jackson (masks are required). Reverend Matthew Diehl will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Jackson Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church parish hall.

Mrs. Funkhouser was born July 14, 1927 in Edinburg, daughter of the late Raymond Lee Tisinger and Bertha Geneva Hockman Tisinger. She was a caretaker and assistant to the Vanderbilt Family and Mt. Airy Estate in Mt. Jackson. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir, member of the Altar Guild and active in the Lutheran League. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alger "Buddy" Funkhouser who was a manager at Southern States.

She is survived by her sister, Gloria Lee Tisinger Fesperman Greer of Mt. Jackson; two nieces, Rebecca Rea and husband Bill of Manteo, NC, and Rosemary Smith and her husband Dewey Jr. of Elkton and great nieces and nephews, Robert, Terry, William, Lemuel, Karissa, Katelyn, Anna Lee and Willow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Organ Fund, P.O. Box 484, Mt. Jackson, VA. 22842 or the Humane Society of Shenandoah County, P.O. Box 173, Woodstock, VA 22664.

Eleanor was a dedicated wife and family caretaker, taking care of her parents and her nieces. She was a spiritual woman, devoted to God, who liked to teach others of His love. She loved animals and nature, especially fond of dogs, birds and elephants. Eleanor's approach to life was, "I love and want to get along with everyone." She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
NOV
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
